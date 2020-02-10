57 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will host a forum on the Energy Sector on Wednesday 12 Feburary, 2020.

The forum, which will be taking place under the party’s Policy Dialogue Series is open to the public and all media houses.

The discussion will be on the theme - State of Ghana’s Energy Sector: Confronting Corruption and Ensuring Wealth Creation for all, not a few.

The NDC Policy Dialogue Series according to a statemnet signed by the National Communications officer Sammy Gyamfi will be a platform for the party to analyse and bring to the fore developments in various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

"It will provide the NDC’s position on issues of governance, development and politics in Ghana," the statement said.

Full Statement Below;

NDC holds forum on the state of the energy sector on Wednesday

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will host a forum on the Energy Sector on Wednesday.

The forum, which will be taking place under the party’s Policy Dialogue Series is open to the public and all media houses. Wednesday’s discussion will be on the State of Ghana’s Energy Sector: Confronting Corruption and Ensuring Wealth Creation for all, not a few.

The NDC Policy Dialogue Series will be a platform for the party to analyse and bring to the fore developments in various sectors of the Ghanaian economy. It will provide the NDC’s position on issues of governance, development and politics in Ghana.

SIGNED

Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer

Monday February 10, 2020

NDC_Energy_Forum.pdf