The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its presidential primaries on Saturday, May 6, 2023 to elect a flag bearer for the party to contest the 2024 general election.

This is contained in a proposed timetable released by the party yesterday at its Functional and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Timetable

Per the timetable, the opening of nominations would be from Monday, February 22 to Wednesday, February 24, 2023.

The submission and filing of forms would also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023 to Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The vetting of the aspirants would be held from Monday, March 27, 2023 to Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

After the vetting, aspirants who have issues with the vetting process would have the opportunity to appeal from March 30, 2023 to April 6, 2023 after which the election would come off on May 6.

Filing fees

A filing fee of GH¢500,000 has been proposed with a nomination fee of GH¢30,000 for the presidential aspirants.

So far, the names of three personalities — former President, John Dramani Mahama; a former Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, and a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, have come up for the presidential contest.

Caution

Meanwhile, the NEC of the NDC has appealed to all those who have expressed interest to contest as flag bearer or a parliamentary aspirant to conduct their campaign with decorum, devoid of naming-calling, accusations and insults.

It said the overall interest must override any other individual interest, adding that the battle for the 2024 election is not about NDC internal politics; it is about defeating the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and taking over the reins of government, irrespective of who is elected the flag bearer.