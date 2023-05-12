1 hour ago

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Fifi Kwetey has said that the Election Directorate of the party would take full control over the conduct of the presidential and parliamentary primaries if the Electoral Commission (EC) is unable to show up tomorrow Saturday, May 13.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, May 12, he said “The election directorate of the NDC will take full charge of the elections if the EC is unable to show up.”

He stressed, “if the EC is unable to be present to conduct this primary, we will ensure that the election directorate will be in charge.”

The EC earlier announced that it was not going to supervise the elections until after the determination of the injunction case filed at the High Court by a flagbearer aspirant Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

The EC said it did not want to be in contempt of the court hence the decision to pull out of the polls.

The EC made this known on Wednesday, May 10, after it met agents of all the three flagbearer hopefuls of the NDC.

“However, yesterday we were served with an Application for Interlocutory Injunction seeking to restrain the Commission from supervising the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries due to the alleged anomalies with the register.

Gentlemen, in order that we are not cited for contempt, the Commission has taken the decision not to supervise the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections until after the determination of the case by the court,” the Chairperson of the Commission, Madam Jean Mensa said.

But Dr Duffuor has withdrawn the case from court.