BELOW IS THE FULL PRESS RELEASE:

NDC-UK/IRELAND CHAPTER CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA ON HIS HISTORIC VICTORY AT NDC's PRIMARIES

On behalf of the entire membership, the leadership of NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter would like to congratulate President John Dramani Mahama on his resounding victory in NDC's presidential primaries held on Saturday 13th May 2023.

The NDC is a broad church and the largest political party in Ghana, so former President Mahama's unprecedented (close to 100%) victory is a testament to his popularity not only within the NDC but Ghana's political landscape.

We would also like to commend the national leadership of NDC under the able leadership of the national Chairman Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for ensuring that the conduct of the presidential and primaries was fair, transparent and peaceful; the outcome of which has been accepted by all stakeholders.

Dr. Kwabena Duffour and Hon. Kojo Bonsu are worthy of commendations. The two leading members of the NDC have subordinated their individual interest to the collective interest of NDC by accepting the outcome of the presidential primaries and

congratulated President John Mahama. They both pledged to support NDC in its efforts to winning the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024. Dr. Kwabena Duffour joining the campaign trail for the Kumawu's by-election is a demonstration of his commitment to the course of NDC.

The primaries has offered the candidates the opportunity to tour the length and breadth of Ghana to canvas for votes. This has energised and revitalised the branches, and they are now battle ready for the elections 2024.

Having listened to President Mahama's official acceptance speech he delivered on Monday 15th May 2023 at the auditorium of University for Development Studies, in Tamale, we have the undoubted belief that President Mahama is best qualified to address the current economic quagmire that Ghana finds itself in under the corrupt and inept leadership of President Akufo-Addo and his government.

To this end, the entire membership of the NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter will continue with our relentless efforts in contributing our qouta to ensure a landslide victory for NDC at the 2024 elections, so that we can build the Ghana we all want.

Once again, Congratulations Your Excellency!

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman

NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter