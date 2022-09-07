21 minutes ago

09 - 07 - 2022

EID UL ADHA MESSAGE & GREETINGS

The leadership of NDC-UK & IRELAND Chapter wishes muslims, around the world, especially our muslim brothers and sisters in the UK & Ireland Chapter and Ghana a happy Eid ul Adha (Festival of Sacrifice).

Every year Muslims all over the world commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his only son Ishmael for Allah’s sake. Those who can afford, travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia to perform pilgrimage - Hajj (one of the five pillars of Islam) and to celebrate Eid ul Adha.

However, Christians and Jews believe God asked Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac and not Ishmael as muslims believe. The commonality in belief among these three main faiths (Judaism, Christianity and Islam) is that God tested Prophet Abraham by ordering him to sacrifice his son as a demonstration of faith, respect and Obedience. Prophet Abraham passed the test.

Given the current economic hardships in Ghana, the need for Ghanaians to unite in seeking solutions to our economic and social ills has never been so important. Therefore, as we mark this year's Eid UI Adha, let us always endeavour to subjugate our differences to our commonalities. In so doing we would be sustaining and promoting peace, love, respect, and unity among Ghanaians - devoid of our religious, tribal, and political differences as we work together in the collective interest of beloved mother Ghana.

Once again, we are wishing you a joyous, relaxing, reflective, fulfilling and a peaceful EID UL ADHA.

Eid Muburak! Ni Ti Yum Pali! Baraka Da Sallah!

Alhaji Ahassan Mbalba

Chairman - NDC UK & Ireland Chapter