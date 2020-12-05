2 hours ago

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, the Chairman Of NDC UK/Ireland Chapter on behalf of the Chapter has sent goodwill messages to the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and his vice presidential candidate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang in the forthcoming elections on the 7th December 2020.

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba in an interview stated that the policies outlined by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Professor Opoku-Agyemang have been received by Ghanaians, therefore they should vote massively for National Democratic Congress to take the mantle from the disappointing New Patriotic Party led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is ruling the country with nepotism and corruption.

"Ghanaians are suffering from the Mother of the serpent of Corruption. It is only his Excellency John Dramani Mahama who can take us to the promised land. John Mahama will not practice Family and friends style of governance like Nana Addo Dankwa is doing now when elected as the President".

"Infrastructure development under His Excellency John Dramani Mahama was superb and therefore the NPP government comes no near to the NDC in terms of Infrastructure". Alhaji Mbalba stressed

Alhaji Mbalba furthermore stated that the National Democratic Congress understands democracy and will therefore bring back the collapsed indigenous banks under the watch of disappointed Akufo-Addo government.

He, therefore, used the opportunity to advise Ghanaians, especially the youth to vote peaceful before, during and after the polls.