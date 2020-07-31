3 hours ago

The UK and Ireland branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sent it's greeted Muslims in the country on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

Muslims across the world are celebrating their festival of sacrifice, with the strict observance of the covid-19 restrictions.

A statement signed by the group Chairman Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, said it wishes Ghanain Muslims, a "joyous, reflective and refreshing Eid" message to Muslims in the country.

He urged Muslims across globe to pray to the Almighty Allah to let peace reign before, during and after the upcoming General elections in Ghana and also devoid the COVID-19 pandemic.

EID-ul –ADHA MESSAGE

The leadership of NDC-UK & Ireland extends its heartiest wishes and warmest greetings to everyone in Ghana and across the world observing Eid al-Adha.

The story of Eid al-Adha is about Prophet Abraham’s pious sacrifice of his only son Ismail to the Almighty Allah. As we mark Eid ul-Adha, Let us allow the virtues of the occasion: Sacrifice, obedience, love, respect, compassion and charity be our cardinal principles in all our activities of daily living.

Let us pray to the Almighty Allah for national unity and peace before, during and after this year’s general elections in Ghana and for a world devoid of Covid-19 pandemic. And May Allah grant us the resilience to refuse and resist all attempts to divide our diverse but united nation.

Once again, we are wishing you and your families a relaxing, joyous, reflective and refreshing Eid Celebrations

Eid Muburak, Ni TI Yun Pali, Baraka Da Sallah

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman

NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter.