1 hour ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress has said it will formally submit requests to both Parliament and the office of the Special Prosecutor to initiate a public enquiry into Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s damning galamsey report which implicates some officials of the governing New Patriotic Party.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, on the galamsey menace and the report under reference, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC said, “The NDC hereby calls on the Special Prosecutor to take a keen interest in this matter and launch a full-scale investigation into this matter with the aim of prosecuting anyone found culpable”.

“Given the considerable public interest in this matter and what it portends for Ghana’s image among the global comity of nations, we wish to call on Parliament to set up a publicly-televised and bi-partisan probe into this matter in order to ascertain the truth”.

Sammy Gyamfi said the government’s claim of fighting corruption was the biggest scam.

“We in the NDC have always maintained, President Akufo-Addo’s proclaimed fight against galamsey was the biggest scam ever to be perpetrated on Ghanaians,” he said.

He said the party feels vindicated by the damning content of “the report authored and presented by the former Minister of Environment and Science and former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee against Illegal Mining, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng”.

The party said its long-held position that there has never been any genuine commitment or any attempt to fight galamsey by the Akufo-Addo government has been validated.

“The so-called fight against galamsey was a charade calculated to enable top government and NPP functionaries to appropriate and takeover the illicit galamsey trade,” the NDC National Communications Officer said.

Source: citifmonline