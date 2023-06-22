2 hours ago

The Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress for Ledzokuku Constituency Mr Eric Larbi has been remanded by the Accra Circuit Court.

The Purported self-styled Atofotse and his elders have been remanded for one week in police cells by the circuit court in Accra for failing to resolve the problem at hand with the elders of the Teshie Gbugblah quarter as directed by the court .

They are to appear in court on the 26th of June 2023 for the continuation of the charges leveled against them.

According to sources the self-acclaimed Atofotse and his elders namely Mammah Rafat, Laryea Akpagna, Oklemekuku, Martey John, and the head of the family Attaa Nii We Bana were remanded for enstooling a new Atofotse in Teshie whilst there exist a gazetted Atofotse by name NII MARTEY ODONKOR III.

Watch the Videos Below:

https://youtu.be/OizbjLCDdCw

https://youtube.com/shorts/QUSFEk8rOyA?feature=share