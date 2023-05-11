1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is praying an Accra High Court to move the hearing of an injunction application filed against its president and parliamentary primaries from Monday, May 15 to either May 11 or May 12.

NDC is expected to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary aspirants on Saturday, May 13 but one of the flagbearer aspirants, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor dragged the party to court seeking an injunction on the exercise.

Dr. Duffuor in his writ raised concerns over supposed discrepancies in the party’s electoral roll among others thus warranting his action.

The Electoral Commission which was supposed to supervise the election washed its hands off the election due to the court case.

The NDC in its application for the abridgement of time said, “Defendants/Applicants herein will move this Honourable Court for abridgement of time for an expedited hearing of the application for interlocutory injunction herein, as per the grounds deposed to in the affidavit hereto annexed and for any order or further orders as the Honourable Court may seem fit”.

“That the Plaintiff’s application for an interlocutory injunction has been slated for the 15th May 2023 despite the fact that the NDC’s primary elections are to be held on the 13th May 2023. That in view of the exigency of the situation which is that resources in the form of time, personnel and finance have been put into the preparations for the elections, it would be more prudent and apt that the application for abridgement of time together with the application for interlocutory injunction are heard and determined on the 11th May 2023. That in the interest of justice that the application for interlocutory injunction be heard on an expedited basis, it is just that the instant application for abridgement of time is granted”.

The party in its application assured that it will not engage in any activity that will prejudice Dr. Duffuor’s chances of winning the presidential primaries.

“That, in the likely event that the instant application is granted, the Plaintiff will not be prejudiced in any way and also no harm would be caused to the Plaintiff. That for the foregoing, in the interest of justice, I pray that the instant application is granted”.

Source: citifmonline