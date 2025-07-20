6 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has welcomed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) ongoing efforts to reposition and reform itself, describing the move as a positive step toward national unity and progress.

Speaking at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference on Saturday, July 19, in Accra, Ludwig Hlodze, the NDC’s Director of Logistics and Protocol, expressed optimism about the NPP’s internal reset, calling it timely and necessary.

“The country Ghana is going through a reset process. It is very important that we as political parties reset our ideas, policies, and programmes,” Hlodze said.

He commended the NPP for reassessing its direction and expressed hope that this would lead to more constructive political discourse.

“That is why we are happy that the biggest opposition party in our country is doing exactly that—to reset and play their role with constructive criticism to support the nation builder, John Mahama, to rebuild the Ghana we all want.”

The conference, themed “Rebuilding Together with Our Values,” marked a period of introspection and renewal for the NPP following its loss in the 2024 general elections.

The NDC's endorsement of this process signals a rare moment of bipartisan acknowledgement, underscoring the shared responsibility of both parties in shaping Ghana’s future.