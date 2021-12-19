4 hours ago

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has pleaded with Ghanaians to keep the party in office in the next general elections in order to continue implementing good policies to benefit Ghanaians.

He said the NPP has over the years implemented pro-poor policies and programmes to support Ghanaians hence, should be kept in power to ensure sustained economic growth.

Speaking duirng the NPP’s delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, he said “I will like to humbly appeal to Ghanaians vote massively for the NPP to continue the good work.”

“If we allow the NDC to come back to government they will collapse the policies. They do not believe in Free SHS, I believe they will collapse it, they do not believe in NABCO and I believe they will collapse it,” he said among other things.

He further said the NPP is better at organizing elections and collating results than the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the NDC has not been able to collate the results for both the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

“NDC has still not been able to collates it s 2016 and 2020 election results,” he said.

For his part, the Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu lamented the actions of some leaders of the NPP that cost the party more parliamentary seats during the 2020 elections.

He said bitterness, division and the failure to unite the supporters after internal elections were some of the issues that affected the party.

He also raised issues against the way primaries are conducted to elect parliamentary candidates for the party.

Source: 3news