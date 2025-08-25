3 hours ago

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to peace and democratic principles ahead of the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with local clergy at the Akwatia GCD Walker Club on Monday, August 25, Opare Addo stressed that the NDC remains a law-abiding party and will not tolerate any actions that could disrupt national stability.

“NDC is a law-abiding party; we will not indulge in any acts that will destabilise this country. We’re the midwives of Ghana’s democracy; we hold it very dear. Whatever we have to do to safeguard democracy, we will do."

He said the party had cautioned its supporters to avoid any conduct that could lead to violence during the campaign or on election day.

“We have told our supporters to refrain from anything that will lead to violence. We have told our brothers on the other side [New Patriotic Party] that we will not countenance any violence from anybody,” he said.

Mr. Opare Addo also called on the Ghana Police Service to remain alert and act decisively against any individual or group attempting to cause trouble during the by-election.

He went on to commend NDC figures Erasmus Koney Ali, popularly known as Asanka Poyooyo, and former Akwatia MP, Henry Boakye Yiadom for setting aside personal differences to support the campaign of NDC parliamentary candidate Bernard Bediako Baidoo.

He described their unity as a major boost for the party’s chances.

“We’re a united party and we believe that in unity we will be able to win the Akwatia seat,” he said.