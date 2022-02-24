1 hour ago

The National Organizer of the NDC, Comrade Joshua Akamba has assured the family of the late Western Regional Organiser of the NDC, Dr Japhet Baidoo that the NDC party would fully partner the bereaved family in every possible means to give their beloved a befitting burial.

Comrade Akamba, has therefore, urged the families of the deceased and that of his surviving wife not to hesitate to get the party deeply involved in every arrangement that would be made in respect of Comrade Baidoo’s funeral.

Mr Akamba made this known during the traditional one week observation of the late Dr Japhet Baidoo.

Comrade Akamba eulogised Dr Japhet Baidoo as someone who was highly dedicated and committed himself to serving the great NDC party in every capacity that promoted democracy in the country.

Comrade Akamba also sent a message of condolences from former president John Dramani Mahama to the bereaved family and promised Mr Mahama’s desire to personally attend the funeral.

The one week observation was well attended by some current and past Western Regional Executives of NDC led by Comrade Nana Toku. Also present were former appointees and some of the current national executives. Comrade Nana Toku threw more light on the late Comrade Japhet Baido's services to the party. He told sympathizers that Comrade Japhet had served the party his entire life and party faithfuls must emulate his good political life.

Representatives of the NPP in the Western Region as well as some friends of the widow from the Effia Nkwanta hospital and other sympathisers also graced it.

Final funeral rites arrangement

According to the family, the rites for the late Regional Organiser would be held between the 29th and 30th April at Windy Ridge, Takoradi.