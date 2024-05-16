1 hour ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said he will probe the gold-for-oil deal if he is elected President in the December 7 election.

The former President says the policy is opaque and requires thorough investigation.

Mr Mahama was speaking at the 3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small-scale Mining at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani.

“We will investigate the opaque gold for oil programme and expose the actors benefiting from this so-called barter agreement. Reports reaching me suggest that a new debt burden is being created because Ghana has not been able to keep up with its delivery of gold under the programme,” he said.

The Gold for oil policy was introduced by the government to help reduce the pressure on the cedi and bring in cheaper fuel.

So far, about 100,000 metric tons of fuel have been brought into Ghana under the policy.