Global Business Intelligence, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) says, its leadership is looking forward to seeing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) win the 2024 presidential election.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot re-present its two-time-successful presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo for ineligibility reasons.

Ghana’s 1992 Constitution does not make room for a particular President to rule the country for more than eight years.

In a recent report, the Economist Intelligence Unit stated that the NDC is expected to have more legislators in the 9th Parliament as compared to the NPP.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr. Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term. Mr. Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate. After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament,” the EIU wrote in a recent report.

The report reiterated the challenging nature of the 8th Parliament, especially for the governing New Patriotic Party.

“In the 2020 parliamentary election, the NPP and the NDC each won 137 seats, but in January the one independent member of parliament (MP) announced that he would co-operate with the NPP, giving it the 138 seats needed for an effective majority,” part of the report reads.

It noted that members of Parliament who won the 2020 elections on the ticket the NPP are all expected to present in the house as far as deliberation and passing of bills and policies are concerned.

“With a razor-thin majority, the Akufo-Addo administration will require all of its MPs to vote with the party in order to push through signature policies, which is likely to necessitate deal-making to persuade MPs, which stands to obstruct immediate policy priorities, such as reducing a large fiscal overhang through expenditure cuts and tax rises,” the EIU added.

