Women Organizers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stormed Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region over the weekend to register their readiness to wrestle the seat for their party.

The 291 branch women organizers pledged to strategize, mobilize, and organize the electorates in the constituency to vote massively for the party in 2024.

Led by the constituency women organizer, Hamamat Dauda, the women assured the leadership of the party that they would work day and night to ensure that they wrestle the seat from the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

They promised Deputy National Women Organizer Abigail Elorm Mensah that they would have a showdown with the current lawmaker of the constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson, in 2024, considering her abysmal performance in Parliament.

The women made the pledge at a symposium organized by the leadership of the party to empower women ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The symposium was held under the theme “Empowering Women, Inspiring Change, Uniting NDC ASEC for Victory Agenda 2024.”

Addressing the women, Deputy National Women’s Organizer Abigail Elorm Mensah assured them that the party would recognize their role in government.

She hinted that the NDC has already pledged to offer high numbers of women in the next government should the party win the 2024 presidential elections.

This, according to the party’s Deputy National Women’s Organizer, would bring motivation to women who under normal circumstances would be marginalized in government.

The NDC believes that women’s participation in its campaign this time to secure victory in the 2024 elections is something it cannot underestimate. The party sats it is committed to ensuring that women play a crucial role in government once it secures victory in 2024.

To this end, the party intends to delegate critical leadership roles in its campaign to women, as the party trusts women to be more efficient in canvassing for votes ahead of the 2024 polls.

On the sidelines of the symposium, Deputy National Women’s Organizer Abigail Elorm Mensah told journalists that women would constitute 40% of the officials that would feature in a future government run by the NDC as appointees.

She said the party has a track record of placing women in frontline roles and therefore has already resolved not to depart from this practice.

The symposium saw the coming together of all 291 branch women organizers of the National Democratic Congress in the Awutu Senya East Constituency. The exercise rejuvenated the party’s base for the electoral task ahead of 2024.

The constituency women’s organizer, Hamamat Dauda, expressed joy that the party would be led by a female candidate into the 2024 parliamentary elections in the constituency.

She said the NDC women’s caucus was ready to rally behind the candidate, as her victory would be a major inspiration and serve as hope for them.

For his part, constituency chairman Stephen Ofosu Agyare decried the slow pace of development in Kasoa under the NPP and pledged massive improvement should the NDC take over power.

He told journalists that the party had solidified its grounds and satisfactorily united its rank and file as well as its support base to confront the 2024 elections.

Source: citifmonline