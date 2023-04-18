3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women’s Organiser in the Mfantseman Constituency, Maria Hattum has been accused of plotting the death of his baby daddy, Fiifi Buadu.

Her modus operandi, according to reports was to teach him a bitter lesson after pulling out of the Mfantseman parliamentary race.

The victim, Fiifi Buadu revealed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

He explained that, as someone seeking unity in the NDC, he decided to withdraw from the race to support one Emmanuel Coffie.

But this decision, Mr. Buadu claimed did not go down well with Maria hence her decision to kill him.

He alleged that, Maria gave broken bottles to his driver, Lord Ofosu to mix with his food daily with the promise to pay him GH¢50,000 if he goes through with the plan.

The NDC man said his driver went on with the plan and mixed almost half of the broken bottles in his food which had adverse effect on his health.

“The driver at a point started to act moody and whenever I ask what the problem was, he wouldn’t speak. So while we were returning from a campaign, I took him to my brother’s house and asked that he speaks with him. That was when he confessed their plot,” he alleged.

Mr. Buadu said his situation worsened and was rushed to the Mercy Women’s Catholic Hospital where it emerged he had been poisoned.

But, Maria Hattum said the allegation is a deliberate attempt to ruin her hard-earned reputation.

According to her, she can never kill the father of her child, sacrifice 12 years of friendship because of a political opponent.

“There is no way I can hurt him and he knows that because I can’t even hurt a fly. The only person I have in this world is my mother so I took him as my father and made a lot of sacrifices for him. So why would I now kill him?” she quizzed.

The NDC Women’s Organiser stated unequivocally that, the said driver is not her friend. She urged Mr Buadu to interrogate him to ascertain the truth in the matter.

Meanwhile, the driver is currently in police custody and Maria has also been invited to assist with investigations.