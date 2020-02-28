17 minutes ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is yet to sign the vigilantism code of conduct, Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, George Amoh, has said.

He stated that though the party has no problems with the content of the document it was of the view all stakeholders that participated in the dialogue leading to the formulation of the document must be signatories before they can append their signature.

Mr. Amoh made this known at the launch of GJA election 2020 project dubbed, “say no to political vigilantism and electoral violence”.

He acknowledged that vigilantism is a challenge to Ghana’s democratic gains and must be nipped in the bud.

The roadmap and code of conduct, therefore, is to prevent the incidence of hate speech peddled by politicians, political commentators and sometimes the media, that incites violence.