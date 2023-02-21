26 minutes ago

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress at the Ayawaso North Constituency has started circulating the posters of a renowned and respected business mogul who also serves as Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development Alhaji Salamu Amadu as an Aspiring Candidate for the Ayawaso North seat.

According to the conveyors of the campaign, they only know Alhaji Salamu Amadu as a businessman who doesn't involve himself in politics but they want to bring him on board to help develop the Ayawaso North Constituency.

"We know him as someone who doesn't associate himself with politics but as a business-minded person. Alhaji Salamu is the Moses of our time, he is the biblical Moses who can lead the youth from this constituency to the promised land".

Reports gathered indicate that Alhaji Salamu, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist so there is shock in the constituency and everyone is anxiously waiting we try reaching him but to no avail.

The Youth Ambassador has recently cut sod for the construction of a waiting room area at the Nima Divisional Headquarters.

The kind gesture came in when the Commander call upon him as the native of the community who has done a lot of developmental projects for both East and North Ayawaso constituencies, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu is the CEO and Chairman of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies.

Source: Abdul Walid Osmanu