Outgoing General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has bid his comrades, members and supporters of the party a warm farewell as the party holds its 10th National Delegates Conference.

The delegates conference presently going on at the Accra Sports Stadium is to elect national executives for the party.

The General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly called 'General Mosquito', is contesting the incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, for the position.

Delivering a speech at the event ground, Mr. Asiedu Nketia thanked the delegates and the party for affording him the opportunity to serve for seventeen (17) years as their General Secretary.

Apparently, he is the longest-serving member of the NDC in the capacity of General Secretary.

A ccheerful looking Mr Nketiah was optimistic and hopeful that he will come up tops at the end of the elections as the party's National Chairman to lead the NDC into the 2024 general elections.