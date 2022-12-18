5 hours ago

Malik Basintale and Ako Gunn have been elected the deputy National Communication Officers of the National Democratic Congress in the national congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17.

Basintale polled 3,388 while Ako Gunn polled 2,630 votes.

Adongo Atule Jacob polled 614 votes while Kwaku Boahen Anthony polled 1,139 votes. Naziru Mohammed also polled 755 votes in Saturday’s election.

Basintale and Ako Gunn will work with Sammy Gyamfi who was retained as the Communication Officer of the opposition party after he contested unopposed.

About 8500 out of 9,100 delegates took part in the exercise.

Chairman of the Planning Committee Alex Segbefia had prior to the election confidently asserted that by the time the new executives are ready to go through another delegate’s elections, the NDC will be the government in power.

Source: citifmonline