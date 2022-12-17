2 hours ago

Chairman of the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu has called for unity among the aspirants and their supporters in the ongoing National Executives elections at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking on behalf of the Council of Elders and giving his solidarity message to the aspirants and delegates, Alhaji Iddrisu admonished the rank and file of the party to strive and sacrifice for peace and unity so as to adequately prepare for the 2024 general elections.

He also called on the delegates to elect executives in line with the NDC’s ideals of probity and accountability and stability.

“At this congress, we must elect people based on the ideals and values of the party, and we should elect people who will strive for the unity of the party and people who will sacrifice for the party. Let’s choose people who will respect the constitution of the party and people who believe in probity and accountability and people who will put the party above their individual interests.”

He also advised all and sundry of the party to take lessons from the challenges that have confronted the Party in the last four years and take the right decision for the Party for the next four years.

He pleaded that anything that has the possibility to distract and prevent an NDC win must be avoided at all costs.

“Let us put aside any controversies that will likely degenerate into unnecessary conflicts so that at the end of this congress, the party will emerge stronger and more united to assume the reigns of government come 2024.”

Source: citifmonline