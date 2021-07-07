1 hour ago

NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has backed his party’s MP for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George’s threat to the military.

He could not confirm that his party had intel of the military plot to distract the demonstration night before the scheduled date, but said he will not doubt the lawmaker’s assertion.

“The military involvement in an uninvited demonstration has been going on for some time now. So, the warning from the MP was timely,” he said.

Sam Nartey George gave a strong warning to the military over the latter's ‘planned’ involvement in the party’s ongoing demonstration dubbed ‘March For Justice’.

He warned that any person spotted in a military uniform during the walk would be treated as a “criminal” and “handed over to the police".

Source: peacefmonline.com