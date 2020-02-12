1 hour ago

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has charged the party to take a great cue from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Town Hall Meetings.

According to the Social Commentator, the setting of the Town Hall meetings is a tactical approach being adopted by the incumbent New Patriotic Party government ahead of the 2020 elections.

“The NDC should not joke with these Town Hall meetings which are being held in intellectual communities. The first was at Central University and now Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with all people in our social structures present,” he urged.

Mr Jacobs made this call when speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Wednesday.

He stressed that the party must learn from Dr Bawumia rather than politicise the issues that were represented at the Town Hall Meeting.

“We always play a lot around such things but the more we do, we rather popularise Bawumia and the people resonate with that and now, the next two to three weeks will all be about him,” he said.

He suggested that former President John Mahama, who is the flagbearer for the NDC, is the best person to respond to the issues that were raised on Tuesday.

The Vice President on Tuesday at the Great Hall of KNUST provided details on the performance of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Dr Bawumia announced the government had so far fulfilled 78 per cent of its 388 manifesto promises with 22 per cent pending.