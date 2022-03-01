1 hour ago

The first National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Awudu Azorka, has been robbed of his V8 vehicle according to a Daily Guide report.

Chief Sofo Awudu Azorka’s V8 with the registration number GT5533-17 was robbed at his residence at the Gbanyamli, a suburb of Tamale, on February 28, 20.

Reporting the incident to the police, Sofo Awudu Azorka said “on February 28, 2022, he drove to his residence at Gbanyamli and when he got to his gate, an armed man approached to attack him, but he escaped leaving the vehicle."

He added that when he returned to the main gate of his house, the vehicle was nowhere to be found.

The Northern Region Crime Officer, Supt. Bernard Baba Ananga, who confirmed the report indicated that the victim had reported the case to the police.

He however appealed to residents of Gbanyamli and its surroundings to provide credible information that will assist the police to arrest the perpetrator.

Source: Ghanaweb