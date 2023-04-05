12 hours ago

South African Council of Elders Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie has asserted that the New Patriotic Party Government has been very reckless with its spending hence running the country into a ditch.

According to him, the Nana Akufo-Addo led government has been so reckless with spending without thinking about what such actions would have on future generations.

“We need to be fair to ourselves and we need to tell ourselves that we’ve been reckless when it comes to our expenditure. The recklessness is what has brought us here. We’ve been so reckless we don’t even think about future generations”, he stated.

“When you’re so reckless and the circumstances make things so glaring and when such things happen, you need to be humble and look for a better solution to the current problems facing the country”, he noted.

Speaking on CTV and comparing the NPP’s and the NDC’s True State of Nation Address, the NDC Council of Elders Chairman of South Africa, said the NPP chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim was clueless in his delivery as compared to that of the NDC Chairman, General Asiedu Nketiah.

He noted that Covid-19, which every NPP person wants the country to believe has affected the country negatively leading to the current economic difficulties, rather brought us more money than claimed.

“Their reckless spending is what has brought us here and the Auditor General’s report exposes same”, he affirmed.

Mr. Quashie further contended that other countries also suffered from the ravages of Covid-19 but, with prudent measures, have not been affected like Ghana.

He revealed further that, in 2019 before Covid struck, Ghana’s currency had depreciated by over 14%.

Juxtaposing this with the government’s own 2020 mid-year budget review as presented by Ken Ofori-Atta, he stated that, cumulatively the cedi had depreciated by 12.6% against the United States dollar.

“It clearly means we were not doing well as an economy. The cedi depreciated by 9.6% in 2016. The NPP called us incompetent. In 2019, it had depreciated by 14% and you think we should take you serious”, he ended.

Source: citifmonline