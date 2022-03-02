5 hours ago

The Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has said that the petition by the opposition NDC, to the Commonwealth Secretariat over allegations of harassment by the government is premature.

According to him, the use of the country’s legal system to prosecute past government officers accused of committing crimes is well within the permit of the law and does not amount to harassment, asaaradio.com has reported.

Buaben Asamoa further stated that the behaviour of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is consistent with their tendency to vilify state institutions.

“It’s premature, all that they are doing is premature. What do they want us to do, abandon the judicial system with processes ongoing based on their opinion of the way justice is meted out in this country?

“They have never edified the judiciary in this country. They have consistently attacked the judiciary in and out of power … They want to operate above the law and they want to operate in a way that sets them apart from the rest of us. So, in what way is the Commonwealth going to benefit us when we have a judiciary,” Asamoa was quoted by asaaseradio.com.

The NDC announced it has lodged a petition with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat over what it describes as a gross violation of the human rights of its leading members by the NPP government.

The NDC contends that the use of the judiciary by the current administration to intimidate and harass its members sharply contradicts the tenets of good governance.

The party further indicated that the petition is to draw the attention of the international body to instances of abuse of the judiciary, political persecutions, and abuse of human rights.