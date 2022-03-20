2 hours ago

National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joshua Akamba ha been honoured for his strong influence in the political landscape in the country.

He was among various dignitaries honored by Ghana's 25 under 25 Magazine & awards which took place on the 19th March ,2022 at the Kofi Annan center.

The event powered by Africa Dreams Factory was subject at promoting and directing young entrepreneurs to exceed their target goals with ease and more exposure according to the executive Director of the project ,Amrado Bro I Peter.

Ghana's 25 under 25 unlike other award scheme is set to acknowledge, appreciate and honor young Ghanaians achievers of 25years and below.

Nominations for the awards was opened in the early January and closed on the 25th January,202. Due process was followed ,screened and votes casted on Sunday 13th March ,2022 at 11:59pm.

Among the nominees was Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel Nii Nshia Mckorley, Reverend Minister and Business Magnate ,Nana Agyemnag Abbeam Amponsah Danso and National Democratic Congress National Organizer (NDC ) Comrade Joshua Akamba.

Joshua Akamba was honored for his special organizing skill that brings unity which contribute to peace in the party and Ghana at large.

He is was grateful and dedicated the award to the party NDC and everyone in the party who has in one way ore the other made the party attractive to Ghanaians.

He edged party faithfuls to remain solid as the nation moves into hardship under the watch of the so called economic Messiah Bawumia and H.E Nana Addo'.

He says the party should remain strong, united, as they prepare for the internal party elections.