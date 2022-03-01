19 minutes ago

The Deputy Communication Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal Deen has described the NDC’s petition to international bodies such as the Commonwealth, Amnesty International among others as an exercise in futility.

Speaking on Starr Today, Mr. Deen added that the laws of the country are no respecter of anybody “whoever faults the law, the law comes after you no matter who you are.”

“Why do you try to paint the picture that we have gloomy judiciary out there and even travel with it to the international arena. Calling the Commonwealth to come and look into a matter that is before a court of competent jurisdiction that for me is so sickening.

“We were in this country when the 2.5 billion matter, it took the NDC Minority to petition the Security and Exchange Commission in the US. What was the outcome? It was bogus and thrown out. So for me this one too is an exercise in futility it is much ado about nothing,” he stated.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it intends to petition other international bodies such as Amnesty International and Africa Human Rights Court over the treatment of its members by the Akufo-Addo government.

The largest opposition party has petitioned the Commonwealth Secretariat over what it described as persecution of its supporters.

According to the NDC, the Akufo-Addo led administration is using state agencies like the judiciary to harass its members.

But, the NPP Deputy Communication Director says there is no way his party will take a step against the former appointee in a vacuum.

“You just don’t go to court without any claim, you go to court with whatever matter you have against the person. The court would then look at it then of course they would travel with that case to its logical conclusion. I am saying this is not the first time we are having a case of this nature.

“Even when you are in opposition, what you claim and it’s quite dangerous for us as a country. You claim that the judiciary is not to be trusted, you see the judges that you have sighted in these particular matters or petitions, those judges were judges when the NDC was in power.

“They were part of the judiciary. They didn’t become judges when the NPP came. So I am saying that since time immemorial the justice’s system in this country was in question or is it because Nana Addo Danquah is the President today then the justice system is in question,” he quizzed.