4 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it’s ever ready to conduct its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday even if the electoral management body, Electoral Commission (EC) fails to conduct the exercise.

Addressing journalists on Friday, the National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the EC is mandated to supervise the elections but in case it breaches the contractual agreements, the party will still organise the polls.

“We have a contractual agreement with the EC, but if they fail to supervise our primaries, we will use our internal structures to conduct the primaries. They are mandated to supervise our primaries. We had a discussion with the EC this morning to dispatch all materials. We even assured to fly the materials if they encounter any difficulties. We will take full responsibility for our elections. The elections will surely come on,” he noted.

The EC earlier declined to supervise the election due to an injunction application filed by one of the flagbearer hopefuls, Dr. Kwabena Duffour. But the suit was subsequently withdrawn, and the case struck out of court.

Source: citifmonline