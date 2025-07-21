3 hours ago

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has revealed that 46% of current Ghana Army trainees under review did not meet the official eligibility criteria, raising serious concerns about the integrity of recent recruitment processes.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, July 21, Dr. Boamah stated that an internal audit of 452 trainees uncovered 210 cases of irregular enlistment.

The affected individuals are part of the Regular Career Courses 64 and 65, and Short Service Commission Course 62 of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“Out of 452, 210 did not meet the eligibility test—representing 46%,” he stated.

The most serious breaches were identified in Regular Career Course 64, where 34 trainees currently in training had bypassed one or more critical stages of the selection process.

Despite the irregularities, the Defence Minister said the government chose not to immediately dismiss the affected trainees, citing national security risks.

“It was difficult sending them home since they had been in training for almost one year,” he said.

“Releasing 34 well-trained, energetic youth who had endured military training in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous West Africa sub-region—where free-floating weapons and ammunition abound—can have severe consequences.”

“They have been directed to fulfil all criteria,” Dr. Boamah added, emphasizing that those who cannot do so will be released from training.

“We are committed to ensuring that recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces remains credible and beyond reproach,” he concluded.

Instead, the 34 individuals have been instructed to produce the required documentation and meet the full eligibility criteria they had previously failed to satisfy.He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to discipline, meritocracy, and transparency in security sector recruitment, stating that preserving the integrity of the Ghana Armed Forces is paramount.This revelation comes amid growing scrutiny over recruitment practices across Ghana’s security services, with concerns about political interference and inadequate vetting often raised by civil society groups and former officers.