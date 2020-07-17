2 hours ago

Ned Nwoko has revealed that he got married to Regina Daniels and his other wives as virgins

US-based journalist, Azuka Jebose Molokwu has been dragged to court by actress Regina Daniels' husband, billionaire Ned Nwoko, whom he accused of being a cultist.

Azuka made the allegation after Ned Nwoko revealed that he got married to Regina Daniels and his other wives as virgins.

According to Azuka, Ned Nwoko must be appeasing some deities by his desire to always get married to virgins.

She has now been slammed with a N2 billion suit as seen in a writ of summons obtained from Effurun High Court, Delta State.

The suit also asked the court to tell the defendant to tender a “public apology to be published by the defendants in at least two national daily newspapers circulating in Nigeria and social media platforms”.