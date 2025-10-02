44 minutes ago

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has announced a significant improvement in revenue collection within the Tamale operational area, with distribution losses reduced from 57% in January 2025 to 47% by September 2025.

The 10-percentage-point gain, according to management, is the result of a robust revenue mobilisation campaign launched earlier this year.

Managing Director of NEDCo, Ing. Yamoah, described the progress as a positive signal of growing public cooperation and the commitment of the company’s revenue task teams.

“This achievement is encouraging, but we are still far from our target. We need even greater collaboration from residents and traditional leaders to improve revenue collection and ensure reliable power supply across our operational zones,” he said.

He explained that timely revenue generation remains crucial for NEDCo to settle payments with power producers and finance critical infrastructure projects. However, challenges persist, particularly due to illegal electricity connections, which he said continue to strain the company’s operations.

“Illegal connections cause transformers to overload, which often leads to them blowing up. This disrupts power supply, inconveniences entire communities, and increases maintenance costs. We are appealing to those involved in such practices to stop immediately — not just because it’s illegal, but because it hurts all of us,” Ing. Yamoah cautioned.

The MD reaffirmed NEDCo’s commitment to improving service delivery but stressed that sustained progress depends on customer compliance, timely bill payments, and collective action to curb power theft.

As part of efforts to consolidate the gains, NEDCo plans to roll out a community engagement programme in partnership with traditional authorities, local leaders, and residents. The initiative will focus on raising awareness about the social and economic costs of illegal connections and the importance of consistent bill payment in ensuring reliable power supply.