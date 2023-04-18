2 hours ago

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has disconnected power to the District Magistrate Court ‘B’ in the Sunyani Municipality.

Sunyani Area Manager of NEDCo, Mr. Francis Babereyir, says the court owes an amount ¢35,000, which forms part of the total amount of ¢87,000 owed by the judicial service in Sunyani.

NEDCo as part of a mass revenue mobilization exercise has been visiting some institutions in the Sunyani Municipality including the Sunyani Technical University, the Judicial Service Department and the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

“We have been told that the accounts of the courts are processed at a centralized place at the High Court. We went there, but the accountant could not tell us why they have not been able to pay the remaining GHS 35,000. They have been able to pay only GH¢37,000 of their indebtedness is why we have come here and because they have not been able to settle that, that is why we have disconnected them”, he said.

Source: citifmonline