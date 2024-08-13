2 hours ago

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has recorded a GH¢3.7 million loss to illegal power connections in the Northern region.

The Managing Director, Osman Ayuba disclosed this at the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament sitting on Monday.

“And an estimated power loss or stolen power in the northern area was GH¢3.7 million. The whole NEDCo area was GH¢4.1 million,” he said.

Mr Ayuba however indicated that, the outfit has been able to recover GH¢1.5 million with efforts underway to curb the menace and minimise losses.

“In the northern area alone, we have had about 627 summons that have been issued to these illegal connectors and in the northern area alone, the number was 473. Those who were served in the northern area were 103. And NEDCo-wide, it was 173 so you can see that it is tilting towards the northern area,” he added.