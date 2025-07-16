35 minutes ago

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has reported a reduction in commercial losses in Tamale and its environs following an intense revenue mobilization drive and clamping down on illegal connections.

According to the power distributor, Tamale and its environs consume about 35% of the overall power purchased, but a whopping 46% could not be accounted for, meaning that 46% is lost.

However, NEDCo revealed in a recent statement that its enhanced revenue drive and clamping down on illegal connections brought down commercial losses in Tamale to 37% in April from 47% in March.

Although NEDCo indicated that the figure rose marginally to 38.12% in May, it argued that it was far below the 47% rate as of March this year.

In its bid to serve customers better, NEDCo has extended its operating vending hours to 10 pm and is in the process of extending its technical operating hours to 24 hours in Tamale.

Meanwhile, the power distributor has also invested heavily in its network, aimed at improving power supply reliability and delivery.

These include the ongoing construction of a 34.5 kV/11.5 kV sub-station and sub-transmission lines at Lamashegu, a suburb of Tamale, at the cost of $13.8 million and GHC 26.9 million, aimed at improving voltages and capacity of electricity in Tamale.

Besides this, NEDCo has also invested GHC 13.4 million in the Tamale City power stabilization project, sited beside the Northern Regional Coordinating Council.