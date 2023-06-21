1 hour ago

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has restored power to the Ghana Water Company’s treatment plant in the northern region after the water company made a payment of GH₵2.5 million of its debt.

The treatment plant which supplies water to residents of Tamale and surrounding areas was affected by NEDCO’s revenue mobilization exercise over a GHS39 million debt.

Manager of Corporate Communication for NEDCo, Maxwell Kotoka made this known in an interview with Citi News on Wednesday.

“Further to the disconnection, they have come forward to engage some of which include the payment of the GH₵2.5 million out of the GH₵39.7 million debt plus a pledge to do a further payment by next week and a return to the regular payment that was existing until sometime back,” he indicated.

As such, Mr Kotoka said they were expecting the company to fulfil its promise by settling the remaining debt.

“So we are expecting that they fulfil their promise next week and then pick it from there. We are not entirely satisfied with the agreement but we also appreciate that water is quite sensitive,” he added.

Source: citifmonline