5 hours ago

Aggrieved Staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) have suspended the partial withdrawal of services in all its five operational areas.

The strike was to demand Osmani Aludiba Ayuba, Managing Director of NEDCo, to voluntarily resign or be removed from office by the Board of Directors.

The angry NEDCo staff accused the Managing Director of failing to improve the company’s financial situation.

“Our finances from 2019 to date has been worse. In fact, our cash flow is terribly bad to the extent that we are unable to pay our third parties (contractors). In Bolgatanga, our contractors went on strike because of work they have done for NEDCo. From January-December 2022, we are not able to pay and so that is how bad the situation is.”

They also accused the Managing Director of incompetence saying it has resulted in the company losing revenue.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) on Friday summoned the agitating staff for a meeting after a complaint by the Ministry of Energy.

In a letter, the staff union asked all its members to resume work effective Friday, February 17, 2023, in compliance with the NLC directive.

Below is the full statement by NEDCo

UPDATE ON VRA/NEDCo STAFF GROUPS RESOLUTION FOR THE REMOVAL OF MR OSMANI ALUDIBA AYUBA AS THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, NEDCO

The Staff Groups Leadership of VRA/NEDCo wish to bring to you an update on the Resolution passed by staff in all five (5) Operational Areas in NEDCo at emergency meetings held from January 06, 2023, to January 10, 2023, calling on Mr. Osmani Aludiba Ayuba, the Managing Director, NEDCo to voluntarily resign or be removed from office by the NEDCo Board of Directors on or before the end of January 2023.

At an emergency meeting held by Staff in all five (5) Operational Areas including head office on February 16, 2023, Staff affirmed the earlier resolution for the removal of Mr. Osmani Aludiba Ayuba as Managing Director of NEDCo and also voted massively for the escalation of the industrial action.

Staff Group Leadership was served later in the evening with a summons to appear before the National Labour Commission on Monday, February 20, 2023, in Accra. The commission also directed that we stay all ongoing industrial action and/or any intended action and appear as scheduled.

In view of this latest development, Leadership directs that we suspend the partial withdrawal of services and resume all services effective Friday, February 17, 2023, in compliance with the NLC directive.

Leadership will update Staff on the next line of action after the meeting at the National Labour Commission on Monday.

Source: citifmonline