In the pursuit of fair and just resolutions of legal matters, a courtroom serves as a formal arena

where legal issues are adjudicated based on law and evidence. However, the Akatsi North

District in 2023 has witnessed a concerning contrast, where reptiles and animals have taken

over the recently constructed District court, while court officials are left to hold sessions under

a makeshift market shed.

The abandoned new edifice, intended to house the District Court, boasts various offices,

including a courtroom, magistrate's chambers, accountant's office, administrator's office,

Registrar's Office, bailiff's office, and the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) office, among

others. Funded through the District Assembly Common Fund-responsiveness Factor Grant (DAF-

RFG), the building now lies covered in bushes and infested with rodents, far from its envisioned

purpose.

The building is a fully equipped, ultra-modern court building and includes features like solar

panels, a backup generator, a self-water supply system and more.

Sadly, court staff from the Judicial Service in the district have no choice but to resort to using

the inadequate make-shift court shed, which was constructed when the district was first

established. This makeshift courtroom presents significant health hazards, with the constant

stench of bat droppings accumulated on the ceiling.

The situation has taken a toll on the functioning of the court system. His Worship Akosah

Agyare-Amoanpong Yaw, the relieving magistrate, has been forced by the current circumstance

to conduct his sittings in chambers for the past 19 months. As a result, observers and parties in

cases have been unable to witness proceedings, causing frustration and hindering transparency.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Judge Akosah Agyare-Amoanpong Yaw has earned

praise from court users in adjoining communities for continuing to hold court sessions, albeit

only on Tuesdays, within the substandard make-shift courtroom. The presence of snakes and

other reptiles during proceedings in this temporary setup has added to the woes of court users

and staff alike.

Attempts to investigate the reasons behind the neglect and abandonment of the newly

constructed court building by our News team have yielded little success, as the staff involved

have remained tight-lipped, making it difficult to ascertain accountability.

This neglect is alarming, as the new court structure was designed to enhance the district's

justice delivery system. If swift actions are not activated to get the new Court building

commissioned and put to proper use, the building, furniture and fittings and other amenities

attached to it will further deteriorate and cause financial loss to the state.

Local authorities and relevant stakeholders are called upon to take immediate action to salvage

the court building. A thorough investigation into the reasons behind the abandonment is

essential to hold responsible parties accountable. The community's faith in the judicial system

relies on the proper functioning of the courts, and the neglect of this crucial facility must not be

allowed to continue.

As the story gains traction, the hope is that it will serve as a wake-up call to address the

pressing issue and restore the integrity of the Akatsi North District's justice delivery system. The

completion and utilization of the new court building will not only provide a dignified

environment for legal proceedings but also reinforce the commitment to upholding justice and

the rule of law within the community.

