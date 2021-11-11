5 hours ago

Aide to former President John Mahama and private legal practitioner, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party will pay dearly for neglecting the suffering of Ghanaians to pursue their selfish interests.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party will pay dearly for it in 2024.

Reacting to comments made by John Dramani Mahama who ended his "Thank You" of the Greater Accra region on Wednesday, he explained that the people of Accra showed the former president massive support as a sign of appreciation for the major boost in development he brought during his regime.

He said the Ridge hospital used to be a small hospital but through the ingenuity and the development drive of the former president, it has now been modernized into a world class facility.

"What major significant contribution has the Nana Addo-NPP government brought to the people of Accra," he rhetorically asked.

He recounted that when the NPP was in opposition they promised the people of Ghana heaven on earth but the story has been different with Ghanaians wallowing in abject poverty and hardship.

"The President who said there is so much money is of course enjoying the luxury and comfort of the people he promised to make life easy and comfortable for them.

"I have no doubt in my mind that Ghanaians will appreciate once again the good work of John Dramani Mahama and reward him with another term to serve the people of Ghana," he said.