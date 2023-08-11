2 hours ago

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, NEIP, has begun the disbursement of funds to some 24,000 youth who are in agricultural production.

The 24,000 were trained in Vegetable Farming, Maize Farming, Poultry and Livestock, Yam and cassava for (tubers), Aquaculture, Agro-Processing and Agri-Technology.

Chief Executive Officer of the NEIP, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah at an event in Accra said “The Youth In Innovative Agric Support is an Agric project under the Ghana CARES Obaatanpa Program through the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) with the objective of supporting young People who undertake farming as a commercial venture”.

He said “The funding aims at helping beneficiaries in purchasing of Farm Inputs like Fertilizers, Agro Chemicals, Poultry Feed, Livestock feed, Day old chicks, and Working Capital for other operational expenditure”

He further stated that” the percentage distribution of beneficiaries trained according to the various training modules are as follows: Maize farming – 30%, Tubers (i.e cassava and yam) – 20%, Poultry/Livestock – 35%, Agro-processing – 10%, Agri-Tech 3% and Others 2%.”.

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah concluded with a word of caution to the beneficiaries ” I urge you to remember that this is not just financial support, but a vote of confidence in your ability to bring about change. It is a belief in your potential to transform challenges into opportunities, to bridge gaps, and to inspire future generations to take up Agribusiness as their preferred jobs”.

Source: citifmonline