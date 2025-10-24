1 hour ago

Total net credit flows in the economy dropped sharply to GH¢8.66 billion in August 2025, compared to GH¢14.25 billion recorded during the same period in 2024, according to the Bank of Ghana’s September 2025 Monetary Policy Report.

The report attributed the decline largely to reduced lending to the public sector, alongside a moderation in private sector credit flows, as banks continued to reallocate investment portfolios toward Government and Bank of Ghana securities.

Private sector credit flows also declined to GH¢10.71 billion in August 2025, down from GH¢14.32 billion in August 2024. Despite the slowdown, the private sector remained the dominant recipient of credit, accounting for 95.5 percent of total outstanding credit as of August 2025, up from 92.7 percent a year earlier.

Sectoral analysis showed that credit flows were heavily concentrated in services (68.2%), followed by commerce and finance (23.8%) and manufacturing (23.0%).

At the end of August 2025, outstanding private sector credit stood at GH¢91.03 billion, compared to GH¢80.32 billion at the same time in 2024.

In real terms, private sector credit posted a modest growth of 1.7 percent, reversing a 1.1 percent contraction recorded in August 2024. The Bank of Ghana noted that this growth was slightly above the long-term trend, with the deviation from trend widening marginally compared to the previous year.

The findings highlight the ongoing rebalancing of bank portfolios amid tighter liquidity conditions and government securities’ attractive yields, reflecting both cautious lending behavior and macroeconomic adjustments within the financial system.