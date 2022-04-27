3 hours ago

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt has backed the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) for requesting a neutrality allowance.

CLOGSAG is calling to be paid neutrality allowance as a compensation for them not directly participating in partisan politics or being allowed to pursue a political career.

The laws of Ghana ban the civil servants from engaging in active politics and as a result they demand this allowance.

Some Ghanaians have bashed CLOGSAG saying payment of such allowance is a waste of money; other critics also find it extremely ridiculous that the civil servants would made such a demand.

But Kwesi Pratt finds it wise that CLOGSAG would request a neutrality allowance, explaining their exclusion from active politics is possibly a bane on their life.

''When you look at the way things are going on in Ghana, there is some wisdom in the neutrality allowance. In today's Ghana, if you have no party card or party affiliation, what can you do in Ghana?'' he asked.

He expounded that, in Ghana, political actors make a lot of financial gains, hence the civil servants not having the opportunity to participate in politics suffer a grave deprivation.

Justifying the need for the payment of the neutrality allowance, Mr. Pratt, on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', argued that ''there is someone whose child has completed school for almost 10 years now but doesn't have employment. If the person had engaged in the party rallies and slapped someone for the party, all he/she needs to do is present his party card for opportunity. We've heard that if you are a delegate, you could be in a better condition for the next three or six months, just being a delegate and so on. But we have made laws that the civil servant cannot have all these benefits because of his/her civil service job''.