2 hours ago

The government is preparing to roll out an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered trade analytics system aimed at strengthening Ghana’s customs operations and tackling smuggling and shipping fraud.

The initiative was announced by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, who said the new system will support real-time decision-making by customs officials while modernising revenue collection processes.

According to him, the AI-driven platform, scheduled to take effect on February 1, 2026, is expected to help plug annual revenue leakages estimated at over US$127 billion, significantly improving efficiency and transparency within customs administration.

The development follows Parliament’s approval in November 2025 of an agreement between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Truedare Investment Limited to modernise customs operations through enhanced tracking and inspection of imported goods. The agreement seeks to introduce a digital inspection solution to complement the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) and boost revenue mobilisation.

Mr Ampem Nyarko made the remarks at a stakeholder engagement on the Publican Digital Inspection Solution System held on January 16, 2026. He revealed that Ghana lost billions of cedis between 2020 and 2025 due to customs fraud and illegal trade activities, stressing the need for urgent reforms.

He cited data from commercial banks indicating that more than $127 billion in dollars, euros and pounds left the country between 2020 and 2025, while only $52 billion worth of goods were officially declared.

“To address this gap, government has committed to deploying an AI-powered trade data analytics system known as the Publican AI system, which is already in use in over 20 countries worldwide, to modernise customs administration and enhance revenue mobilisation,” he said.

The deputy minister assured importers and freight forwarders that the introduction of the system would not impose any additional costs on them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, explained that the system would play a critical role in strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation by sealing loopholes within the customs framework.

He also allayed concerns about possible new charges, insisting that the system would not be used to introduce additional levies.

“This exercise is about helping the state generate revenue. Our primary objective is to block revenue leakages, close risk areas and raise the domestic revenue needed to support national development,” he stated.