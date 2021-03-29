38 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC are set to appoint former Bechem United trainer Romain Folz as their new coach.

The Frenchman arrived in Ghana late on Sunday night and continued to Obuasi where he will meet the club's management to finalize the deal.

The miners have been without a substantive coach since the departure of Serbian Milovan Cirkovic due to ill health.

In his absence the miners have been relying on Sarfo Castro and assistant coach Thomas Duah to steer the affairs of the club but it has come with mixed results.

The Frenchman was appointed coach of Bechem United before the start of the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season but departed the club in July last year citing personal reasons.

Ashgold have appointed the young coach due his experience in the Ghana Premier League.

The miner are currently occupying the 11th position on the league table with 21 points after 16 matches.

Ashgold will start week 18 with a cliff hanger of a clash against league leaders Karela United.