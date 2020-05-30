32 minutes ago

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has told the newly appointed board of directors of Kumasi Asante Kotoko to run the club as a business entity.

He says Kotoko is not any ordinary team and as such should be run with the highest standards possible.

Sammy Kuffour himself a former board member of the club says Kotoko has a passionate support base who will even sacrifice their lives for the club so should be run with diligence.

According to Kuffour everything one touches at Kotoko turns into gold and as such must be run by business minded persons.

“Well I think they should take Kotoko as a business, that’s the basic thing. Kotoko is an institute and you cannot handle Kotoko with anything, you have to handle Kotoko with care because people put their life on Kotoko,” he told Joy FM.

“And anything you ask my people, especially those in Kumasi, they will do it for Kotoko, if you say somebody should cut his head for Kotoko you will find somebody who will sacrifice for that.

“So Kotoko is not just like a normal club like probably Bechem United or whatever, it’s a totally different thing, without any disrespect to Bechem United but please Kotoko is a business and I know the people who are coming in are all business-minded so they won’t go to a different direction, if you want to handle Kotoko then you have to do it like a business.

“Everything you touch with Kotoko is gold and Dr [Kwame Kyei] knows, he is my neighbour. He knows that Kotoko now is a business, he knows from the beginning and he has to stick to that, its a business and they have to go in with a business plan," he added.

The nine member board of directors appointed last Thursday is chaired by oil magnate Dr Kwame Kyei and assisted by Jude Arthur who is making his second coming as a board member of the club with his first in 2013.

Other include perennial board member Alhaji Lamine who is making his third appearance on Asante Kotoko board.

Joseph Yaw Adu, Laryea Kwamina Mensah, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi,Baffour Kwame Kusi -Ankobeahene and Evelyn Nsiah Asare make the nine member Asante Kotoko board.