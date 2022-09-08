23 minutes ago

New Chelsea manager, Graham Potter worked for Ghana as the technical director of the Black Queens at the 2007 FIFA World Cup which was played in China.

The 47-year-old Englishman has been appointed as the new coach of Chelsea FC after the brutal sacking of Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday after defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League opener.

He has signed a five-year contract with the Blues and will immediately take charge of the team in their match on Saturday against Fulham.

Graham Potter began coaching in the British university system, working with the University of Hull, Leeds Metropolitan University and English Combined Universities teams, as well as acting as technical director for the Ghana Women's national team at the 2007 Women’s World Cup.

He entered the professional game in Sweden with Ostersunds, leading them from the fourth division to the top flight, as well as winning the Swedish Cup and reaching the knock-out stages of the Europa League.