1 hour ago

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has vowed to champion an independent and transparent judiciary that protects the vulnerable and upholds the rule of law without fear or favour.

Speaking during his swearing-in ceremony at Jubilee House on Monday, November 17, 2025, Baffoe-Bonnie underscored the judiciary’s responsibility to remain impartial and free from undue influence, insisting that justice must be accessible to every Ghanaian—not only the privileged.

He stressed that the courts “must not serve the powerful or the connected at the expense of the weak,” adding that while the judiciary must guard its independence, it must also welcome accountability and continuous reforms to enhance public trust.

His comments echoed President John Dramani Mahama’s renewed commitment to safeguarding judicial independence, which he described as a constitutional pillar crucial for protecting citizens’ rights.

Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie reaffirmed his dedication to strengthening transparency, respecting court decisions irrespective of public opinion, and advancing reforms that will make the justice system more responsive and accessible to all.