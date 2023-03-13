5 hours ago

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer aspirant in the governing New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has slammed the Electoral Commission (EC) over its decision to use the Ghana Card as the sole document for registration for the 2024 general elections.

The new Constitutional Instrument (CI) seeks to see the elimination of the guarantor system for all first-time registrants to the country’s electoral register.

But the MP in a media interview on a local radio station, Sompa FM indicated that the new CI laid in Parliament by the Electoral Commission is ‘bogus’.

He maintains that it makes no sense that the Ghana Card would suddenly be raised above the Ghana Passport in determining the identity of citizens.

‘’I am against it. Ghana has people taking bogus decisions. We have a whole Ghana passport, but you (EC) claim that to register to vote you can’t use it to register as a voter. What makes me know that I am a Ghanaian? It is my passport”, he said.

His comments come as a surprise as members of the NPP side in Parliament had constantly supported the EC in its move for the Ghana card to be used as the only source of identification for the voters register.

But as it stands, the NDC Members of Parliament are being whipped to be in the house at all costs to kick against the CI.

Source: citifmonline